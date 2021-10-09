Short Rain break for Sunday

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: We have dwindling light rain showers across the area which will look to slowly go away as we continue into the night. An isolated light snow shower could even sneak into Western WY and into the Tetons. Cold winds will be a little breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures into the early morning hours look to be in the 30's.

TOMORROW: We will have the sun come out for the majority of the day providing us with a slight break from the precipitation from the past couple of days. Clouds will look to increase as the day goes along and then we have a slight 10 to 20% chance of rain in the evening hours. Winds will look to be very breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures will look to warm up into the 50's.

LONG TERM: Sunday overnight into Monday morning will kick start our first major snow of the year. Snow will mainly be focused in the Tetons and central ID mountains with some areas getting up to 6 inches of snow, but it cannot be ruled out for an inch of snow in the valleys. The snow will look to happen Monday and Tuesday morning, while more rain showers will look to happen during the day on Monday. Another chance of short mixed precipitation showers will roll overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Sunny skies will then look to persist into the weekend. During the weeks, high's are in the low 40's and for next weekend, we are looking to warm the high's back to the 50's.