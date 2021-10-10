First major snow of the year expected starting overnight tonight.

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: The cloud cover is slowly increasing across the area for a cold front that will cross over the area overnight tonight. This will bring up precipitation chances for us. In the central ID mountains, this is where we can see our first massive snow storm of the year from Arco to Dubois to Salmon. We will only expected to see a good amount of rain showers tonight into early tomorrow morning in the Magic Valley ranging all the way east to Pocatello. Everyone else is mainly expected to receive a slight isolated rain shower or two. This includes the Snake River Plain east to Western WY. Winds will look to be very breezy along this front. Low's are in the 30's in the valleys and in the 20's in the mountains.

TOMORROW: The cold front then stalls out just to our southeast in Utah. This allows more cold area and moisture to gather in our area. We will see mixed precipitation for everyone for much of the day. The chances of seeing snow will be much greater in the mountains and the chances of seeing rain are much greater in the valleys. Snow will therefore accumulate to about a half a foot to an entire foot of snow in the upper elevations above 6000 ft, while the valleys might not see an inch. Cold winds will be breezy throughout the day tomorrow between 10-20 mph. High temperatures look to cool down to the low 40's.

LONG TERM: The greater snow day for Pocatello and east is on Tuesday morning and overnight Monday. This is probably going to be the best chance for the Snake River Plains, Southeastern highlands, and Western WY to see snow. Much of Central ID will be only be most cloudy and won't have too much of a chance of precipitation for that time. System will start to fade out finally during the day on Tuesday. Another snow storm could then crawl through again overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, but this one looks to be less potent, powerful, and widespread than the one coming in the next two days. Then cloud cover and mixed precipitation showers look to clear out for next weekend with plentiful sunshine in store. High temperatures will be stuck in the low 40's for much of the work week until next weekend when the sun will look to warm up the high's into the 50's and possibly even the 60's in some areas.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO NOON MDT TUESDAY for Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,

Small, Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass, and Targhee Pass.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY for Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis,

Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin,

Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON MDT

TUESDAY for Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.