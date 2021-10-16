Warmer, Sunny Sunday leading to cooler, wet day for Monday

TONIGHT: We should be expecting a nice calm night tonight. No rain chances with mostly clear skies and calm winds between mostly 0-10 mph. Low temperatures will still be pretty chilly overnight into the early morning hours by getting down to around the upper 20's and lower 30's.

TOMORROW: It's gonna be another sunshine filled day for the rest of the weekend. Winds will get quite breezy from the south from 10-20 mph. High temperatures will get another lift to warmer conditions in the 60's with no rain chances.

LONG TERM: The precipitation will come quickly back on Monday with very messy conditions throughout the entire day. Rain will be filling the valleys and snow will look to be coming in good amounts to the mountains. The Upper Snake Plain might catch in on some of the snow, but it looks like most of it will be rain. This pattern will look to last until possibly even Tuesday midday. We dry out on Wednesday and begin to warm back up with a dry pattern lasting until the weekend when another cold front looks to come through. During this time, high temperatures will go down to the 40's for Tuesday, but back up to the 60's for next weekend.