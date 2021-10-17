Cold Front brings a mess of precipitation tomorrow night

TONIGHT: Cloud cover increases tonight to partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions, but rain and snow is not expected until tomorrow during the day at the earliest. Winds calm down a lot to a slight breeze between 5-10 mph and low temperatures will get down only to the mid to upper 30's in the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: Rain and snow showers will be increasing in number as we continue into the afternoon. They should start in the afternoon hours and the peak of the precipitation should be tomorrow night. Snow is more expected in southeast ID, the Tetons, and western WY. Rain is expected in the Snake River Plain and the valleys. These threats should be present until Tuesday early morning. Winds will look to be quite breezy with some cooler winds between 15-25 mph. High temperatures look to be in the upper 50's.

LONG TERM: High pressure knocks out the moisture by the daytime hours on Tuesday. This will help us to warm up during the week with some sunshine until the next cold front comes through for next weekend. During that time, high temperatures get down to the low 50's for Tuesday, get back up to the 60's by the end of the week, but look to get back down again to the 40's at the end of next weekend.