Rain/snow showers tonight, dry rest of the week.

TONIGHT: We have some light rain and snow showers beginning to show up on our radar that should last throughout the nighttime hours. Rain will be the majority of the precipitation for everyone. Snow levels are only above 7000 ft and are only expected in small accumulations in the mountains of SE ID, Central ID, and Western WY. The valleys will receive off and on rain showers only. Winds should remain only as a slight breeze into the night. Low temperatures are expected in the upper 30's in the valleys and the lower 30's and upper 20's in the mountains.

TOMORROW: We will look to have a mixture of snow and rain fading out east throughout the day. The only concerns I see are these showers being present in Western WY in the morning hours. Everywhere else should be sticking with mostly cloudy skies in the morning hours that will look to clear out for more sunshine in the afternoon. Winds remain fairly calm and high temperatures drop slightly down to the mid 50's.

LONG TERM: We are looking for partly cloudy skies to continue with no precipitation chances for the rest of the work week. The next big system should start to come into this area for next weekend. At this time, it appears to be more powerful which includes much more rain and snow accumulations as well as decreasing the high temperatures a lot more down to the 40's by the end of next weekend. High temperatures by the end of this work week look to get back into the low 60's before that cooldown happens.