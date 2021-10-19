Partly Cloudy and warmer conditions for the rest of work week.

TONIGHT: We have a mostly clear conditions for the majority of the area. More cloudy skies will be for Western WY with the last system still leaving the area and it will possibly produce a stray rain shower in the Snake River Plains over to the ID/WY border. Winds remain fairly calm. Low temperatures into the early morning hours will be in the upper 30's in the valleys and around the freezing level in the mountains.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies will be present with just a little bit of cloud cover. Clouds might provide a stray shower in central ID by Stanley or Challis only. Winds will be a slight breeze tomorrow and high temperatures will warm up to the low 60's.

LONG TERM: We are expecting to be dry for the rest of the work week. Our next major system is expected to arrive here this Saturday. This will be a cold front moving through which will provide plenty of rain showers through the next few days with the peak of the event being on Monday. Snow levels for this system remain high above 6500 ft. Wind gusts look to be well above 30 mph for many areas during this event. Accumulations look to be up to an inch to two inches of rain by the end of this which should occur on Tuesday. High temperatures by the end of the week will be in the mid to low 60's, but the cold front is looking to drop the high temperatures by next week down into the 40's.