Isolated Snow/Rain Showers for the Mountains today, Clearing tomorrow

TODAY: We are expecting some slight snow showers in the mountain tops today with maybe some rain for the nearby towns in the valleys. This includes areas such as central ID, SE Idaho, and Western WY. Cloudy conditions are expected for the rest of us and the winds will be very breezy during the day today in those areas too with sustained winds between 15-25 mph. High temperatures reach up to the low 50's in the valleys and the 40's in the mountains.

TOMORROW: All of the rain and snow should be gone for tomorrow with the clearing up of clouds so we should expect mostly sunny conditions. Winds become a lot less to just a slight breeze between 5-15 mph. High temperatures are expected to slightly increase up to the mid 50's for the valleys and will be around 50 degrees for the mountains.

LONG TERM: We are entering into a very unsettled period of weather. The next system coming through looks to be coming late Friday into early Saturday, but it only brings a 20-30% chance of mixed showers with it. We also might have some showers sticking around for Halloween on Sunday and into the next work week, but the chance also stays low. During this time, the high temperatures again increase possibly into the 60's for Friday, but cool down for the weekend back into the low 50's where it is projected to remain into the next work week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM MDT THIS

AFTERNOON for The lower Snake River plain, the eastern Magic Valley,

the Shoshone and Lava Beds area, and the Arco and the Mud Lake

Desert. This includes Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort Hall, Pocatello,

American Falls, Rupert, Burley, and Oakley.