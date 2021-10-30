Slight rain showers for Halloween night

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy skies are expected for much of the evening, but most of the precipitation should stay further south into Utah. Winds should remain fairly calm between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures by the early morning hours should get down to the 30's in the valleys and into the 20's for the mountains.

TOMORROW/HALLOWEEN: We will be dealing with some isolated rain showers into the evening hours for Halloween. Most of the daytime will feature mostly cloudy skies only, but as we start to drop into the evening hours, we are looking for isolated storms from the Snake River Plain to Western WY. Clearer skies and conditions will be present for central ID. Winds will remain to a slight breeze unless underneath a storm and high temperatures will reach the mid 50's.

LONG TERM: Monday presents mostly cloudy conditions except with no rain. The next major system for rain and snow moves in on Monday overnight into Tuesday morning with a slight cold front rolling through bringing rain for the valleys and snow for the mountains. That drops the high temperatures down to the upper 40's to lower 50's. We then stay pretty consistent with our high's stuck in the lower 50's for the rest of the week with slight 10-20% rain chances for the rest of the week.