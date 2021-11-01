Scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday
A quick moving system is dropping in rain and high elevation snow Monday night into Tuesday.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers, Lows around 40°, with winds around 5-10 MPH.
TUE: Rain and high elevation snow showers with cloudy skies. SW winds around 10-20 MPH, with highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's.
WED: Partly cloudy with a little bit of patchy morning fog. We'll see highs around the mid 50's with light winds.
THUR: A chance of afternoon and evening rain showers with highs into the upper 50's.
FRI: Partly sunny with highs into the lower 50's.
