Scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday

A quick moving system is dropping in rain and high elevation snow Monday night into Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers, Lows around 40°, with winds around 5-10 MPH.

TUE: Rain and high elevation snow showers with cloudy skies. SW winds around 10-20 MPH, with highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's.

WED: Partly cloudy with a little bit of patchy morning fog. We'll see highs around the mid 50's with light winds.

THUR: A chance of afternoon and evening rain showers with highs into the upper 50's.

FRI: Partly sunny with highs into the lower 50's.