Rain/Snow Mix tonight, but Sunday clears up

TONIGHT: We will see lots of rain showers and snow showers making their way across our area tonight and into the overnight and early morning hours. Snow is reserved only for the more mountainous regions in central ID and western WY. The snow level does decrease to about 5000 ft for these areas in the overnight hours so towns in surrounding valleys like Jackson could see snow. Everywhere else will only look to experience rain. Accumulations look to be light and not too major. Winds stay breezy tonight around 10-20 mph. Low temperatures look to be in the 30's for mostly everyone except central ID where low's could drop into the 20's.

TOMORROW: We could still see some isolated snow and rain showers in the daytime for tomorrow. This threat will only be for mainly SE Idaho and western WY for the entire day. Snake River Plains up to Yellowstone will look to see their rain chances end before the afternoon. Clouds will stay linger around to make it a partly to mostly cloudy day for everyone else. Winds remain breezy and high temperatures get a kick down to the low to mid 40's.

LONG TERM: Rounds and rounds of wet weather coming this week. Things dry up for Monday before another rain/snow mix makes it's way in on Tuesday and with isolated trailing storms continuing on Wednesday. Like the system coming through tonight, nothing should accumulate too much. Unlike it though, we might get some snow into the valleys in the early morning hours for Wednesday. More rain and snow will then look to come back possibly for Thursday before we dry up for next weekend. During that time, high temperatures look to stay in the 40's for much of the work week, but could slowly increased to just above 50 for next weekend.