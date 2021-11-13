Windy and warm for Sunday

TONIGHT: We are expecting mostly cloudy skies for most of our area. There are a few isolated rain showers that could reach into central ID from Salmon to Stanley and some mixed showers in the Tetons and for western WY that could hit in the overnight hours. Winds will look to calm slightly to a little breeze between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures look to be in the low 40's for the valleys and the upper 30's for the mountains.

TOMORROW: Clouds should clear up slightly into tomorrow for a partly cloudy day for everyone with only isolated showers for the mountains in the early morning hours. Winds look to be breezy again tomorrow with winds sticking between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures should get up to the mid 50's.

LONG TERM: High temperatures stick in the 50's and possibly up to the 60's for one more day on Monday. A cold front then rolls through on Monday overnight dropping the high temperatures down to the 30's and 40's for Wednesday and then we should stick with these temperatures for awhile into next weekend. The cold front on Monday overnight will provide isolated mixed showers to more of the mountainous areas in central ID and western WY, but shouldn't provide much precipitation for the valleys. The next chance for rain and snow showers comes back on Thursday.