Warm Monday leading to windy, cold Tuesday

TONIGHT: We should continue to see mostly cloudy skies into the night tonight with no rain or snow showers present. Winds should calm off a little bit down to a slight breeze between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures in the morning get down to the upper 30's to low 40's.

TOMORROW: Record high temperatures for November are possible for tomorrow. High temperatures will up to the low 60's for the valleys and into the 50's for the mountains. Winds will look to continue rolling in between 10-15 mph during the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day with no chances for rain or snow.

LONG TERM: A massive cold front comes in Monday overnight into Tuesday. Mixed showers will be present in the more mountainous areas of central ID for Monday late night and in western WY for Tuesday morning, but snowfall and rain accumulation should be low. There will be only a slight 20% chance of a shower for the valleys on Tuesday. It will be a very windy day though for everyone on Tuesday with winds projected to be sustained from 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph. This will cool down the high temperatures very quickly. The high's for Tuesday are down to the 40's and the high's for Wednesday are down to the 30's. High temperatures stick around the low 40's for the rest of the week and we have more showers of rain and snow for the mountains coming on Friday.