Calm and cold for Sunday

TONIGHT: Calm conditions sticking into the evening hours tonight with partly cloudy skies expected and there should be no precipitation in our area. Winds will remain calm between 5-10 mph and low temperatures get down to the 20's in the valleys and teen's in the mountains in the early morning hours mixed in with some patchy fog mainly for the Upper Snake River Plain.

TOMORROW: A calm day is in store with more cold conditions. We will start with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, but will look to clear up a lot more into the afternoon with mostly sunny. Winds will remain calm throughout the entire day. High temperatures reach the low 40's in the valleys and 30's in the mountains.

LONG TERM: We continue with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies until Tuesday night with a cold front coming through. This will bring snow showers to the mountains only and that's it. The snow doesn't look to accumulate too much either. The next system of rain and snow looks to then roll in on Friday and Saturday of next week. During this stretch, we slightly warm up into Monday with high's in the mid 40's, but then cool down after the cold front to high's back in the 30's for Wednesday which will continue for Thanksgiving. High's slowly rebound and get warmer for next weekend with high's in the upper 30's and low 40's.