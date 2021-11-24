Clearing today for a sunny Thanksgiving

TODAY: We will have some isolated snow showers present in SE Idaho all the way up to Pocatello and in western WY including the Tetons in the morning hours. Conditions overall will clear up to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon for everyone after starting the sunrise hours with partly cloudy skies. Winds are a little breezy between 10-20 mph today. Temperatures in the morning are stuck in the 20's with the wind chill making it feel like it's in the teens. The afternoon presents high temperatures in the mid 30's.

THANKSGIVING: We will continue with the mostly sunny skies leading into Thanksgiving throughout the day. Winds remain just a little bit breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures will take a slight increase by warming to the upper 30's and even lower 40's for some.

LONG TERM: We have a pretty quiet outlook ahead in terms of incoming snow. The next time snow could reach the area is Friday night, but even then it's only a slight chance for only more mountainous areas to get it. We will continue with this dry pattern overall into the weekend and we won't look to be concerned with snow until almost the middle of next week. Winds remain just a little breezy and could even slow to calm conditions on some days. High temperatures take a slow warm up into the weekend after Thanksgiving with high's getting into the upper 40's.