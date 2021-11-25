Sunny, calm Thanksgiving

TODAY: Turkey day will be a good one with mostly sunny skies ahead for most of the day. We do have some a little patchy fog in the upper part of the Snake River Plain towards Dubois and Island Park in the morning hours. Winds remain calm for all the day. High temperatures take a slight increase today with high's into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

TOMORROW: Light isolated snow showers can slowly make their way into central and NE Idaho tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. The rest of the area should only have a 10% chance to catch in on this snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies will be present for Friday with more cloud cover towards Salmon and Challis and less cloud cover in SE Idaho. Winds remain calm and high temperatures warm up again into the 40's.

LONG TERM: After Friday's light snow rolls through, we should dry out for the entire weekend and the next system shouldn't expect to bring more snow until the middle of next week. In the meantime, winds remain pretty calm for the entire time. High temperatures increase more to the upper 40's and lower 50's for the weekend and look to remain there until that next system of snow comes through next week.