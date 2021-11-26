Light Snow showers possible today, drying out for the weekend ahead

TODAY: We will have a weak system of snow coming through the region today during the morning hours. Central Idaho from Salmon to Stanley are most likely to receive this light snow, but it can have a 10 to 20 % chance of still persisting into the region. None of the snow should accumulate and we should clear things up for the afternoon. Winds remain calm between 5-10 mph and high temperatures warm up slightly to the low to mid 40's.

WEEKEND: Besides a stray snow shower on Saturday morning for us, we should look to clear the skies more and more. Partly cloudy skies can be seen for Saturday and mostly sunny skies will be present for Sunday. Winds look to remain calm and high temperatures stay in the 40's for Saturday, but increase to the upper 40's and low 50's for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We will have a quiet start to the week with conditions for Monday and Tuesday looking very similar to Sunday with mostly to partly cloudy skies and high's in the 40's and 50's. Our next major system of snow looks to come back in the middle of next week which could look to drop high temperatures back to the 30's.