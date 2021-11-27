Dry and cool Sunday

TONIGHT: Calm conditions will be in store tonight. Partly cloudy skies will be present through the night. Winds will be quiet between 0-10 mph and low temperatures will get only down to the upper 20's and lower 30's.

TOMORROW: The sun continues tomorrow for a beautiful day in store. Partly cloudy conditions will continue during the day tomorrow with no snow or rain showers present. Winds continue to be very small in the area. High temperatures take a slight increase with high's reaching into the lower 50's and upper 40's.

LONG TERM: There look to be no major changes or rain or snow showers coming for quite some time. Partly cloudy skies, calm winds, and high's stuck in the upper 40's to lower 50's will be present for the next six or seven days. The only slight change is high's go down to the mid 40's with a slight 10% chance of snow in central ID on Tuesday. Many weather models do hint at a big cold front with massive snow showers coming next weekend.