Freezing Fog in Spots this morning

PATCHY DENSE FOG FROM JUST NORTH OF SHOSHONE, NORTHEAST ACROSS THE ARCO DESERT AND SNAKE PLAIN TO NEAR AND JUST WEST OF IDAHO FALLS, NORTHEAST ALONG US-20 INTO FREMONT COUNTY. VISIBILITIES WERE OCCASIONALLY FALLING AS LOW AS ONE-QUARTER TO ONE-HALF MILE IN ISOLATED SPOTS.

PATCHY DENSE FOG FOG MAY FREEZE AS WELL, THIS LASTS THROUGH MID-MORNING.

IT WILL BE DRY WITH VARIABLE CLOUDINESS, AND SUN SHOWING UP LATER, CHILLY SW WINDS 5-15 MPH AND TEMPS IN THE MID 40'S TO LOWER 50'S FOR POCATELLO TODAY WITH LOWS IN THE 20'S FOR EARLY MORNING.