Patchy fog, slight chance of snow

High pressure over the region with stormy weather to our north. We'll keep the inversion in place for most of the region, with some clouds and moisture working in from cold fronts in Montana and North Idaho.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog with a slight chance of snow with lows into the upper 20's. Light winds around 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog and cloud cover with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs into the upper 40's.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Areas of fog for the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with highs around 50°.

SATURDAY: Highs into the mid to upper 40's with Partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: A slight chance of snow with highs into the mid 40's with mostly cloudy skies.