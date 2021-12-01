Dry and warm conditions until Saturday

TONIGHT: Calm conditions are expected to persist through the night tonight. Skies range from mostly clear in western WY to mostly cloudy in central ID with the valleys having partly cloudy skies. As the night evolves though, we can expect patchy fog in the overnight to early morning hours. Winds should remain fairly calm and low temperatures in the early morning hours will get down to the upper 20's and lower 30's.

TOMORROW: We have another nice day in store for tomorrow. After the fog rolls out, we should mostly sunny to sunny conditions all across our region. Winds remain calm with slight breezes between 5-10 mph. High temperatures range from the upper 40's to upper 50's in the afternoon.

LONG TERM: Besides the morning fog that will be persistent over the next three mornings, sunny skies keep rolling on for Friday. Snow showers are expected for central Idaho and western WY only in the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday. Monday though will pose the greatest dump of snowfall with some rain and snow also reaching the valleys. Snowfall levels in the mountains are expected between a half a foot to a foot. Isolated, less frequent snow showers continue for then Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds are expected to ramp up on mainly Saturday and Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40's for Friday and Saturday before decreasing down to the 30's by Tuesday and into next week.