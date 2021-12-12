Snow continues all the way until Wednesday

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers will be present throughout tonight for most of the region although the majority of the snow is focused in central ID to the western edge of the Snake River Plain. Winds are quite breezy between 15-20 mph with gusts getting up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 20's in the mountains and around freezing in the low 30's for the valleys.

TOMORROW: More snow showers will be present throughout the day, which more snow focusing in central ID and the upper Snake River Plains up by Island Park. Regardless, everyone should catch in on some snow and there could be a mix tied in with some rain showers for the valleys. Winds remain breezy sticking between 10-20 mph. High temperatures are in the 30's in the mountains and the 40's for the valleys.

LONG TERM: The snow showers will continue to persist into the region until Wednesday if that. Even more widespread snow will be in place for Tuesday including much more snow for the valleys compared to tonight and Monday. Wednesday presents a slight break in the action, but some light snow flurries and smaller showers can still be seen in the mountains before more snow arrives back for Thursday. Friday looks to provide a second break before more snow could come into the picture for next weekend. During this time, a cold front comes in Tuesday night. So, high temperatures on Tuesday remain in the 30's and 40's, but go down to the 20's for Wednesday and we will look to be continuing with that leading into next weekend. Accumulations for the snow up to into Wednesday look to be around a foot or greater for central ID and NE ID, 8 inches for western WY, and about 2-6 inches for everyone else including those in the valleys.