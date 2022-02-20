Isolated Snow showers for the next few days leading to very cold temperatures this week

TONIGHT: We will see isolated snow showers for everywhere in the region tonight and into the overnight hours. Winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 and 40 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the teen's tonight.

TOMORROW: The isolated snow showers will continue throughout the day tomorrow for everywhere within the region. Greater chances to receive snow will be found in the afternoon. Most of the snow showers are expected to be light which means accumulation amounts will also be light. We are expecting an inch or less for most areas except around the Tetons and in some of the mountainous regions in central ID where accumulations can be between 1 to 3 inches. Winds will be breezy in the morning hours, but will look to calm down into the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will decrease down to the 20's and lows go down to the single digits.

LONG TERM: The arctic cold will be within our region starting on Tuesday with temperatures decreasing even more during the week. We are looking at high's in the 10's and teen's for Tuesday thru Thursday as the arctic cold continues to stick around during that time. The low temperatures will range from just above zero degrees to as low as 20 below zero for these three nights. Stray snow showers will be leftover for Tuesday before fully leaving on Wednesday. A small chance for snow showers look to come back for Thursday and Sunday, but the snow looks to be very light if it does hit. Winds could be a little breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday providing more wind chill for the temperatures to feel even less than what is forecasted. Winds look to calm down for the end of next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National

Park and Absaroka Mountains.