Very cold and snowy for Thursday

TONIGHT: We should expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions for the entire region tonight with no chances for snow. Winds will be light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will be in the single digits both negative and positive, but wind chills for everyone will be well below zero.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow will be a snow day for us. The snow showers will start in central ID in the early morning hours, move into the valleys for around noon, and then carry onto SE Idaho and western WY for the afternoon. The snow is expected to continue into the evening hours before going further east on Thursday overnight. Accumulation will be less than inch for most areas except for the Snake River Plain which can get 1 to 3 inches. Winds will remain light throughout the day. High temperatures stay in the 10's and teen's.

LONG TERM: We will expect to dry up for Friday and for the entire weekend. Snow and rain come back into the picture for the beginning of next week. Winds will continue to be very light over the long term. High temperatures will increase, but slowly. We get high's into the 20's for Friday and in some areas for Saturday, into the 30's for Sunday, and then we might reach high's into the 40's and 50's by the middle of next week.