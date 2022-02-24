Drying and warming up for Friday and the weekend

TONIGHT: We have snow showers currently all across the region that will look to continue into the nighttime hours. The snow showers should be disappearing in the late night hours and will be gone in the overnight hours for everyone. Accumulations look to be around a half inch to an inch for most areas except for the Snake River Plain which can get anywhere between an inch to three inches. Winds will be expected to be light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.

TOMORROW: Besides a stray light snow shower for western WY in the morning hours, we should see only mostly cloudy skies throughout the day tomorrow without any more chances for snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow with high's in the teen's and low 20's.

LONG TERM: The clouds clear up a little more for the weekend with partly skies and no snow chances to be seen until Monday at the earliest. Rain and snow showers come back into the picture more on Wednesday of next week with a cold front coming through. Winds will be light in the long term. High temperatures will slowly increase leading up into Wednesday of next week. High's are in the 20's and 30's for the weekend, in the 30's and 40's for Monday and Tuesday, and up to the 40's and maybe 50's for Wednesday before cooling down late into next week.