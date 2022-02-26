Cloudy Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures

TONIGHT: We will have mostly clear conditions throughout the region with no chances for any snow showers. Winds will look to be slight breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will be very cold tonight getting down to the single digits both positive and negative.

TOMORROW: We will have a mostly cloudy day across the region tomorrow. We look to have chances for light isolated snow showers in central ID in the upper Snake River Plain by Island Park. Accumulation looks to less than an inch everywhere. Winds will be between 5-10 mph. High temperatures take a slight increase by about 5 degrees into the upper 20's and lower 30's.

LONG TERM: We will chances for isolated rain and snow showers throughout the week. Monday will show stray snow showers again for central ID, in the upper Snake River Plain, and for western WY. The same pattern continues for Tuesday before rain showers will be present in the region for Wednesday and possibly Thursday. 20% chances for isolated snow look to happen for Friday and into next weekend. Winds will be calm for most of the week until winds could possibly be breezy for Friday and next weekend. High temperatures will continue to increase until Wednesday. On Wednesday, we can see high's up to the 40's and 50's. Colder temperatures then proceed to come in for the end of the work week with high's getting back down to the 30's.