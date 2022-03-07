Dry Monday followed by a snowy Tuesday

TODAY: We will have a mostly sunny morning leading to a mostly cloudy late afternoon and evening. Snow showers will look to come into the region possibly in the nighttime hours for the Continental Divide and central ID. Winds will be light breezes between 5-15 mph throughout the day. High temperatures are in the 20's and 30's in the afternoon.

TOMORROW: Snow showers will be found throughout the entire region tomorrow. Scattered snowfall will start in the early morning hours and continue well into the evening hours. Accumulation from this system looks to bring an inch to four inches of snow to the valleys and 3 to 8 inches of snow for the mountains. Winds will be very breezy between 10-25 mph with gusts getting up to as high as 50 mph. High temperatures will slightly increase into the 30's for everyone tomorrow afternoon.

LONG TERM: Remnant isolated, stray snow showers will stay around for Wednesday morning before clearing up in the afternoon. We then look to proceed with dry conditions for the rest of the week before the next system of rain and snow comes back on Sunday. Winds will be a little breezy still for Wednesday before calming down for Thursday and beyond. High temperatures will decrease a lot for Wednesday and Thursday to where we have high's down to the teen's and low 20's for Thursday and low's down below zero for Wednesday and Thursday night. We look to rebound our high's back into the 30's and 40's for the weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON for Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley,

Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM MST WEDNESDAY for Island Park, Spencer, Dubois, Monida Pass

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM

MST WEDNESDAY for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,

Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,

McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,

St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,

Bone, and Yellowstone National Park