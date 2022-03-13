Calmer day for Monday before rain and snow returns on Tuesday

TONIGHT: We currently have snow showers mixed in with a side of rain in the SE Idaho, central ID, western WY, and the upper Snake. We should see these showers start to disappear in the next few hours and they should be gone by the late night and overnight hours. We should expect partly cloudy skies then heading into next morning. Winds will be very breezy between 10-20 mph for the early evening hours, but should become a lot more calmer for overnight. Low temperatures get down to the 20's and upper teen's by the early morning.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be present for the region tomorrow with only a slim chance for a snow shower or snow flurries in central ID and the upper Snake River Plain. We can even maybe see some patchy fog for the Upper Snake as well from Idaho Falls to Island Park. Winds will be much calmer between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will range from the upper 30's in the Upper Snake to the lower 50's in the Magic Valley.

LONG TERM: The next system of precipitation looks to come back on Tuesday with both rain and snow. Snow will only be present for the mountains with accumulation expected between 2 to 7 inches. Rain and snow can be found in the valleys so even though we could find a half inch of snow, most of it looks to melt due to it being combined with rain. We will look to have breezy conditions for Tuesday, but we should be calm for the rest of the week. High temperatures remain mostly consistent in the upper 30's to lower 50's.