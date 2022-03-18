Sunny for Saturday before snow and rain comes early Sunday morning

TONIGHT: We currently have partly cloudy skies across the region that are projected to stay that way for the rest of the night. Stray isolated snow showers are around the Tetons and mixed showers are in SE Idaho. We should expect those showers to disappear for everyone into tonight and the overnight hours. Winds will be mostly calm. Low temperatures will get down to the 20's.

TOMORROW: We have sunshine with partly cloudy skies for tomorrow with no chances of snow or rain for most of the day. We are expecting snow showers to start on Saturday late night though for central ID. Winds will pick up to be 15-25 mph. High temperatures will increase into the 50's.

LONG TERM: Snow showers for be present for the mountains and a mix of both rain and snow will happen for the valleys starting Saturday overnight into Sunday and then continue until about mid-day Sunday. Accumulation looks to be about 4-8 inches in SE Idaho and towards Island Park, Yellowstone, and the Tetons. Accumulation elsewhere looks to be an inch to 4 inches mixed in with some rain showers. We will then dry up for the rest of Sunday and then the next major system doesn't look to approach until late next week. Winds will continue to be very breezy up to 30 or 40 mph in some areas until Sunday night. Winds will then calm down for the rest of the week. High temperatures decrease back to the 30's and low 40's for Sunday before increasing very slowly throughout the work week until we reach the 60's possibly for Friday of next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT

TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY for Emigration Summit, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, and Bear Lake.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY for Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Rockland, and Holbrook.