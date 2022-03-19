Snow, rain, and windy conditions for Sunday morning

TONIGHT: We will start to see isolated chances for both rain and snow tonight, but not until the late night hours. The line of moderate to major snow showers will start in central ID just before or around midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will occur for the rest of the region until snow and rain showers will arrive early morning Sunday. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures reach down to the low 30's.

TOMORROW: We will see rain showers in the valleys and snow showers in the mountains in the early morning hours. We will then see those showers turn quickly to heavier snow showers for the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley a little later in the morning around 7 or 8 am. Most snow showers will be done by lunch time Sunday except with isolated snow showers still around western WY. Snow will then clear the entire region by Sunday night. Accumulation looks to be 2-4 inches in the valleys and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains. Winds will be very breezy with winds sustained between 15-25 mph and gusts up to 50 mph especially around Magic Valley. High temperatures only reach to the upper 30's and lower 40's.

LONG TERM: After the mess on Sunday, we will clear up and have mostly sunny skies for most of the work week. Isolated snow and rain showers might come in at earliest on Thursday and Friday. Winds will calm down for the rest of the week. High temperatures slowly increase after Monday. High's get up to the 50's and 60's by Friday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM

MDT SUNDAY for Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island

Park, and Kilgore

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY for Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.