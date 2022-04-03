Extremely Windy Monday with some mountain snow

TONIGHT: We should increase the cloud cover by having mostly cloudy skies throughout tonight and the overnight hours. No rain or snow showers though are expected. Winds will stay as light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's.

TOMORROW: We will be having one of the most windy days of the year possible for tomorrow with sustained winds expected to be between 30-45 mph for the valleys and mountain peaks with gusts possibly reaching above 60 mph. Winds around the mountains will still reach up to 20-30 mph. We will expect to moderate mountain snowfall with a trace of rainfall for the valleys. Accumulation of snow is between 8-12 inches for Stanley and Sun Valley with 4-6 inches expected in western WY. High temperatures will get up to the 40's and 50's.

LONG TERM: More mountain snow sticks around for Tuesday with some similar extreme winds throughout the day. Sunshine, dry conditions, and calm winds return Wednesday and continue for much of the work week before getting another round of mountain snow next weekend. Winds will stay calm for the long term after Wednesday. High temperatures decrease Tuesday down to the 30's and 40's before increasing to the 60's and low 80's by Friday. High's then return back to the 50's and 60's next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT

MDT MONDAY NIGHT for Mainly the western slopes of the Sawtooths but to

include Stanley and Galena pass and areas above 6000 feet.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM MDT

TUESDAY for Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River

Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Bear River Range,

Blackfoot Mountains, Teton Valley, Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands,

Pahsimeroi and Lost River Basins.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO NOON MDT

TUESDAY for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING for Jackson Hole and Star Valley and Lemhi County.