OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows around 40°, gusty winds at 15-35 MPH.

SATURDAY: A chance of snow and rain showers with gusty winds. Highs into the mid to upper 60's for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 15-25 MPH, with gusts around 20-35 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs into the mid to upper 70's.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs close to 80° for the Snake River Plain.