Weather changes coming this weekend

Between weather systems bring a slim chance of showers into the valley, and more mountain slush for today and tomorrow, we'll have times of sun and clouds. Our winds will be coming in "hot", but we won't feel the real warmth until Sunday and Monday. Wind advisory for the central and upper valley with gust to beyond 40 into tonight and tomorrow. Best time to work in the yard, not withstanding any showers, will be mornings and Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as temperatures and conditions ramp up to the mid-to-upper 70's and sunny all the way!

Highs today, limited with some cloudiness, upper 50's to near 60, low 50's for mountains in Jackson. 56 in Salmon with better shower chances.

Again, windy already and more to blow through here into tonight and tomorrow after mountain shower chances skim across us. Slight chances of showers Saturday into the valley with cloud/sun mix.

Lows tonight in the mid 40's, however winds will make that feel cooler, just as we've experienced wind chills this morning into the 30's for some.