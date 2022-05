A weak trough is gonna slide through today and cover us with cold rains and mountain snows through the night. Highs will be influenced with cold northerly flow and only in the 40's....44 in Jackson and 47 in Pocatello. Salmon dodges the chill a bit and heads to the upper 50's. SW winds 5-14mph +

Lows tonight wont change much, hovering around 40. Some showers into tomorrow and a thundershower is possible.