A few storms this evening with sunny skies for Tuesday

We’re seeing a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, especially in the Snake Highlands and the Tetons. Otherwise, expect mostly clear conditions with temperatures slightly above average.

Monday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies with a low around 40°, with winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday, we’ll see sunny skies with a high in the lower 70’s, winds at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, Sunny, with a high in the mid 70’s.

Thursday, Sunny, with a high in the mid 70’s.