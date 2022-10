Mostly sunny skies with above average highs for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

Tuesday night, clear with lows around 40°, with winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday, staying sunny with highs in the lower to mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows back to the mid 40’s.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high in the mid to upper 70’s. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.