We’ll remain clear to mostly clear with light winds, above normal temperatures and no chance for rain this weekend.

Friday night, mostly clear with lows in the lower 40’s and light winds at 5-10 mph.

Friday, sunny with a high in the mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, sunny with a high in the mid 70’s. North northeast wind 5-10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday, staying sunny, with a high in the lower to mid 70’s.