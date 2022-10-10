Breezy tonight with sun and some smoke for Tuesday

A cold front sliding through the region, is driving in gusty winds this evening with a few isolated showers near the Continental Divide.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows around the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday, sunny with haze, highs in the upper 60’s for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday, sunny with a high near 67°. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday, sunny with a high near 70°.