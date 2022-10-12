Freezing morning lows, daytime highs close to 70°

High pressure is keeping our skies mostly clear with nice afternoon highs and freezing overnight lows. A cold front to our northeast, will brush by the region with gusty winds possible this weekend. We could also see a few isolated showers this Saturday, for areas close to Yellowstone NP.

Wednesday night, we’ll see areas of frost with mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds at 5-10 mph.

For Thursday, areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny throughout the day with a high in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.

Friday, Mosty clear with areas of frost before 9am. A high near 70° for the Snake River Plain. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures of 28 to 32 with sheltered locations in the mid 20s.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.