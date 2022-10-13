Nice and sunny for Friday, freeze warning for the morning

High pressure overhead, will keep our daytime highs above average with freezing overnight lows.

An overnight low around the lower 30’s. Southwest wind arounds 5-10 mph

Friday, sunny skies with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds around 5-10 mph.

Saturday, partly cloudy in the mountains, with sunshine in the lower elevations. Highs will be around 70°. A slight chance of rain and snow near Yellowstone National Park.

Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures 28 to 32 expected.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St. Anthony.

WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY…