Local Forecast
Freeze warning for Saturday morning, with winds and sunshine in the afternoon

High pressure continues to sit over the Pacific northwest, delivering above average highs and mostly sunny skies. A system to our east, out of Canada, will push in some gusty winds for Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, mostly sunny with areas of frost between 8am and 9am. A high in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday, sunny, with a high in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Temperatures 28 to 32 expected.
  • WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall.
  • WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation.
  • WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley.
  • WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

