Freeze warning for Saturday morning, with winds and sunshine in the afternoon

High pressure continues to sit over the Pacific northwest, delivering above average highs and mostly sunny skies. A system to our east, out of Canada, will push in some gusty winds for Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, mostly sunny with areas of frost between 8am and 9am. A high in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday, sunny, with a high in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures 28 to 32 expected.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall.

WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY…