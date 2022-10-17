Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Unseasonably warm weather continues for Tuesday

KIFI Weather

A ridge of high pressure sits overhead for much of this week. We’re looking at warmer than average highs. Our ridge of high pressure begins to break down this weekend, with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Overnight, lows in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain with winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday, areas of frost in the morning with highs in the lower to mid 70’s. Light winds from the north at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, partly sunny with highs in the lower 70’s.

Thursday, partly sunny, with a high in the upper 60’s.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 60’s.

Saturday, rain likely with a high in the mid 50’s and breezy winds.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

