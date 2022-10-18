Unseasonably warm weather continues for Wednesday and Thursday

A ridge of high pressure sits overhead for much of this week. We’re looking at warmer than average highs. Our ridge of high pressure begins to break down this weekend, with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Tonight, mostly clear with a low in the upper 30’s.

Wednesday, sunny with areas of frost before 7am. A high in the lower 70’s with north winds at 5 mph.

Thursday, sunny with a high in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday, sunny with highs in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s with gusty winds at 10-20 mph.

Saturday, rain showers and gusty winds with highs in the mid 50’s.

Sunday, a chance of rain and snow, mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 40’s.