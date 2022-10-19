Dry for Thursday with stormy weather approaching for late Friday

We’re losing our strong ridge of high pressure to a storm system, which is arriving this weekend.

Overnight, look for lows in the mid 30’s with a mostly clear sky.

Thursday, sunny with a high in the upper 60’s. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60’s. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

A chance of showers for Friday night with mostly cloudy skies. A low around 42 with gusty winds at 15-35 mph.

Saturday, rain and snow showers. Highs near 50° for the Snake River Plain.

Sunday, rain and snow showers, with a high near 45°.