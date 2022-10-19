Storms ahead for weekend with a big chill

Breaking down the ridge of high pressure over us will be a slow process, but once Pacific lows slide in, we'll have a dramatic change in the weather pattern. Winds begin to build with a NW flow into tomorrow as highs drop slightly a few degrees at a time. From low 70's today and tomorrow to upper 60's by Friday. Major wet weather system moves in with widespread showers/mountain snow showers by Saturday (80%) and Sunday (50%) and lingering for mountains with some high level accumulations.

Cold air will take us into seasonal temperatures for Saturday (50's) and then drop the cold for snow development late and into Sunday with lows at 29-32 and only warming to the 40's. This recipe will be chilly and possibly slick for a first snowfall event of the season. Cold rains and timing of the system will tell if the valley will see some flakes. Be prepared for cold weather and travel delays this weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather