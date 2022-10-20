Skip to Content
Cooler with breezes ahead of cold blast

Breaking down the ridge of high pressure over us will be a slow process, but once Pacific lows slide in, we'll have a dramatic change in the weather pattern. Winds and cold rain is the big story for the valley, with windy mountain snow chances beginning Friday for central mountains and cranking up for the upper highlands and mountains of southeast Idaho and Wyoming state line counties early Saturday and pushing through first of the week. We're tracking lows in the 20's and teens and timing for rainfall and snow potential.

Breezy and not as warm as highs drop slightly a few degrees at a time.  From upper 60's to low 70's today and 60's with cloudy conditions by Friday.  Major wet weather system moves in with widespread showers/mountain snow showers by Saturday (90%) and Sunday (60%) and lingering for mountains with accumulations of several inches for western Wyoming communities.  

Cold air will take us into seasonal temperatures for Saturday (50's) and then drop the cold for snow development late and into Sunday with lows at 29-32 and only warming to the 40's into next week for high temperatures.  This recipe will be chilly and possibly slick for a first snowfall event of the season.  Be prepared for colder weather and slick travel this weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Share pictures, good news, and cash at jeff.roper@localnews8.com

208-534-9957

