Second cold front delivering gusty winds, snow and rain showers

Another cold front arrives for Wednesday, with cold temperatures we could see some snow mixed with rain, in the lower elevations.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a low into the lower 30’s. Winds at 15-20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday night, a chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with a low around 20°. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high in the lower 40’s.. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.