Scattered snow Wednesday night, drier weather for Thursday and Friday
We have an exiting cold front this evening. We’ll continue to see scattered snow showers and gusty winds for the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday.
Wednesday night, a chance of snow with gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with lows in the lower 20’s for the Snake River Plain. SW winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
For Thursday, chance of fog for the morning with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40’s with winds at 5-10 mph.
Friday, mostly sunny with a high near 47°. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.