Freezing Fog and very cold for the week

Freezing Fog Advisory for the Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, Teton Valley, Upper Snake River Plain until 12:00pm today. Slick spots, low visibility, and black ice are all still a part of travel in most of the forecast area. Cold high pressure remains in place with mainly dry weather, with the possibility of snow showers in Island Park, Rexburg, and Jackson through today. Temperatures will be much like Sunday with some sun in between clouds with northeastern area under clouds from a low dropping from Canada. Winds will be light and we'll be at 27 - 31 degrees today. Continued cold tonight in the 20's and teens with wind chills making things ultra cold and single digit and sub-zero readings for tomorrow morning. Thursday more cold air plunges in to take lows in the valley to record breaking levels for the morning, in the single digits to below zero, possibly.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.