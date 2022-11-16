Chance of snow Thursday, Wind Chill Watch

A slight chance of snow overnight with areas of freezing fog. Low temperatures around 19° overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a light wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday, areas of fog for the morning with a chance of snow through the day. A high temperature in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. A high near 27°, North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Thursday night mostly clear, with a low around -1°, wind chill values as low as -15°. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday, sunny, with a high near 20°. Wind chill values as low as -15°. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING…