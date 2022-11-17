Slick conditions and extreme wind chills otw

Snow showers with the front that brings colder air and windy conditions later. Wind Chill Watch for upper valley and edge of central mountains through tomorrow morning. Dangerous wind chills 10-20 degrees BELOW zero are likely. Please be careful and limit or rule out any exposure outdoors. Breezes will make things colder for the day Friday and low wind chills are back for early Saturday. Highs today will be in the upper 20's, with snows through the day for mountain areas and about 1" or so for western Wyoming and eastern highlands. Salmon and Lemhi County remain under Winter Weather Advisory through the mid-morning. Hazardous driving conditions exist with low visibility, freezing fog, black ice and seriously cold temps this morning. Lows tonight plunge to near 0 and wind chills of -15 below are possible for the valley and Jackson.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.